Harrogate carer Karen's incredible compassion in end of life care recognised with major UK award

Karen Crampton, who has worked as a live-in carer for the last seven years at the Harrogate branch of Carefound Home Care, was honoured for her remarkable compassion in giving one-to-one care and helping families experience dignified care at the end of life.

Speaking after receiving the Palliative Care Award at The Great British Care Awards in Birmingham from TV celebrity Rylan Clark, Karen said: “I feel a little overwhelmed but winning the award was just really wonderful.

“I really love my job and even though it’s challenging and hard work at times, the joy I get out of giving such personal care when it truly matters outweighs it all.

Harrogate's Karen Crampton receives the Palliative Care Award from Rylan Clark and Steve Walls at the Great British Care Awards. (Picture contributed)

"I truly care for my clients and their families and want them to feel safe in the knowledge that everything will be taken care of with dignity and respect for all involved.”

“Giving such personal, one-to-one care is so rewarding and I can honestly say it’s the best feeling of job satisfaction I have known.”

Karen had previously won the regional award at the Yorkshire and Humberside event at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

The judges described Harrogate-based Karen as being blessed with "exceptional compassion and understanding of the importance of love and quality experiences shine brightly.

"Remarkable compassion" - Winner Karen Crampton and Leonnie Martin from Carefound Home Care at the Great British Care Awards in Birmingham. (Picture contributed)

They said: "Going beyond the norm, she helps individuals create lasting memories, including outings in her motorhome.

"Her remarkable outlook on death is a gift to those facing it, making her a true inspiration.”

Registered Branch Manager at Carefound Home Care in Harrogate, Carla Hainsworth paid tribute to Karen: “We’re incredibly proud of Karen for this national recognition of the outstanding care she provides to her clients.

“We know that over 70% of people would prefer to die at home, according to figures published in 2017, and Karen’s well-deserved award is a great example of how live-in care can make this happen and avoid unnecessary admissions to hospital.”