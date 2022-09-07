Harrogate care home company wins high profile accreditation for being a great place to work

Springfield Healthcare, which owns Harcourt Gardens in Harrogate and is also planning to redevelop historic Grove House, says it is delighted to receive the prestigious We Invest in People award from Investors In People (IIP).

Jenny Delic, head of HR at Springfield Healthcare, said: "We’re very pleased to have been recognised by IIP for the first time.

"The award demonstrates the work we are putting into our people management, including our growing focus on staff wellbeing.

"The accreditation will help with our goal for Springfield to be known as a great place for people to start, grow and develop their career in care."

IIP awards are seen as the global gold standard for people management.

The coveted accreditation is awarded to people-focused organisations that demonstrate a clear commitment to supporting and developing employees.

Paul Philips, Springfield Healthcare's chief operating officer, said: "We’re so proud of our team who share our passion to change people’s lives through excellent care.

"This recognition from IIP is for everyone who is part of the Springfield family."

Springfield Healthcare began in 1967 as a family-run care home in Garforth with the ethos of providing exceptional care.

Still family-owned today, Springfield has grown substantially but is still run by the Lee family.