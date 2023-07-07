Harrogate care home company is celebrating its third CQC Outstanding rating for home with a cinema and more

Vida Court, the third and latest care home of Harrogate-based specialist dementia care provider Vida Healthcare, has been rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission.

The care home located on Beckwith Head Road has joined the top four per cent of adult social care services rated Outstanding following an inspection by industry regulators, CQC.

Dubbed ‘the home of the future’, Vida Court was completed in 2021 and includes a cinema, florist, coffee shop, and landscaped gardens, amongst other things, to support social interactions and ensure residents have a high quality of life.

Staff celebrate at Vida Court, the third and latest care home of Harrogate-based specialist dementia care provider Vida Healthcare, has been rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). (Picture Vida Healthcare)

All of Vida’s three specialist care homes have now been awarded an Outstanding rating.

The inspection at Vida Court highlighted the exceptional dementia care that is provided.

Staff’s exceptional creativity when following best practice guidance was applauded, particularly when it comes to ensuring resident’s care and support needs are met.

Person-centred care is prevalent throughout the service, and this includes how people wish to be cared for at the end of their lives and approaching difficult conversations.

The report also highlighted that Vida’s ethos of ensuring excellence in clinical and dementia care provision shines through, with senior leaders and staff underpinning Vida’s values.

The CQC referenced the innovative care that is led by the latest research and professional literature and fully embedded throughout the service.

Staff described an inclusive, open working environment, with a strong framework of accountability by the management team to monitor performance and risk.

Sharon Oldfield, Vida Court Home Manager at Vida Healthcare, said: “We are extremely proud of the Vida Court team.

"It is a privilege to work with people who are so focused on enriching residents' lives and providing the highest quality of care.

"We are delighted that our inclusive and open working environment, alongside the hard work and creativity of our team has been recognised by the CQC.”

The 68,000 square foot care home, located in Harrogate, offers its residents state-of-the-art facilities and accommodation in a “home from home” environment.

The nursing home provides personal and nursing care to up to 100 people across eight houses which boast separate adapted facilities.

Multiple initiatives and unique environments are on offer to residents, including a sensory courtyard that features herbs and dementia friendly flowers, and wellbeing activities, such as stretching classes, that enable staff, residents and family members to interact.

The central plaza features a 12 seater cinema, traditional sweet shop, beauty salon, events room, five star hygiene rated kitchen which provides quality homemade food, and coffee shop for use by all residents and visitors in order to create a sense of community.

James Rycroft, Managing Director at Vida Healthcare, said: “The commitment of the team at Vida Court, highlighted in the inspection report, is what makes our service outstanding.

"Securing an Outstanding rating for all of our care homes is an incredible achievement, and really sets us apart from other care home operators in the UK.

"Our staff are our greatest asset and I would like to thank them all for their dedication.

Most recently, Vida Court has opened the doors to a new specialist unit to support nine residents living with Huntington’s disease.