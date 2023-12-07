Harrogate ball raises amazing £115,000 in a single night at Rudding Park with Status Quo figure as headliner
Last month saw The Firecracker Ball raise an incredible £115,000 in a single night at Rudding Park in Harrogate
The success of the glittering, black tie event held in a huge, themed marquee attached to the hotel, designed and produced by The Angels Events means the total amount raised for Barnardo’s since it became The Firecracker Ball’s chosen charity in 2002 now stands at more than £3.4million.
Lynn Perry, MBE, Chief Executive at Barnardo’s, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in the Firecracker Ball."Across the UK, far too many children are going to school hungry and returning to a cold home, and the money raised from this incredible event will help us deliver vital support to families living in poverty.“At Barnardo’s we know that if we can change a childhood, we can change a life, but we can’t do it alone."We are so grateful to the Firecracker Ball Committee and to all our supporters and volunteers who make our work possible.”This year saw 300 guests transported to a Greek getaway, enjoying performances throughout the evening from show dancers and headliners Rick Parfitt Jnr and his band.
The main sponsors were Tudor International Freight and Berry’s Jewellers while Source Marketing Communications, TheBusinessDesk.com, Jon Hammond, Rudding Park, Purple Creative Studio and Made By Team returned to support the event as partners.
Chair of the Firecracker committee Mark J Nelson also announced he was stepping down from the position, welcoming fellow committee member Tom Dempsey as his replacement.
“I’d like to say a huge thanks for all the support of everyone involved in the ball,” said Mr Nelson.
Highlights of this year’s ball included moving speeches from representatives of Barnardo’s and an auction of ‘money can’t buy’ prizes, including lots donated by Dom Matteo and Judith Levin.
To find out more about the event, visit: https://www.thefirecrackerball.co.uk/
The Firecracker Ball 2024 will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Ticket details will be revealed soon.