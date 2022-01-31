Harrogate audiology practice to help tinnitus sufferers take back control

The Hearing Suite will be hosting three events throughout the week to provide education about different aspects of the condition, including its causes, impact on quality of life, and treatment.

Tinnitus is the perception of sound when no external sound is present. It is most commonly described as ringing in the ears, but some people perceive hissing, whooshing, roaring, or buzzing.

Emily Balmer, director of audiology at The Hearing Suite, said: “Tinnitus can really impact people’s quality of life. We hope our events will guide people who are struggling to the latest management options to take the edge off their tinnitus. Tinnitus week is so important, many people are told there is nothing that can be done about their tinnitus, but Tinnitus Week reminds us all that research into tinnitus is still being done and that there are ways to take back control.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three events are:

• Monday, February 7, 3pm-5pm, Tinnitus: An Introduction. This event will provide an overview on the subject, including what causes and contributes to tinnitus, how it impacts quality of life, and an introduction to some treatment options.

• Wednesday, February 9, 1pm-3pm, Tinnitus and Stress. This event will offer insights into the relationship between tinnitus and stress, and how stress management can in turn help to reduce the perceived intensity and burden of the condition.

• Thursday, February 10, 10am to noon, Tinnitus: Options in 2022. Management of tinnitus often requires a multifaceted approach. This event will provide education on the evidence-based tools and treatment options currently available for tinnitus.

Tinnitus Week is an initiative led by the British Tinnitus Association to help sufferers and their families to find out more about the condition, who it affects and ways to live well with it. Tinnitus itself is not a condition that can be directly diagnosed and treated, but rather it is a symptom of some other underlying condition(s). There are many valuable, evidence-based tools for alleviating its negative effects. Tinnitus Awareness Week also highlights the need for further education and research.