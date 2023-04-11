Grieving Harrogate dad to ride 1,600 miles to fund research into the disease which killed his wife

Philippa Badger was just 42 when she died of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) on April 22 last year leaving three young children aged 12, 10 and six.

To mark the first anniversary of her death, husband James Badger of Kettlesing and three friends are cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats in just eight days to raise money for Blood Cancer UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The epic challenge will begin straight after a service at St James’ Church in Birstwith to mark the first anniversary of Philippa’s death when James and his friends Richard Baldwin, Adam Ellis and Anthony Fraser will drive down to Cornwall ready to set off on Sunday, April 23.

The late Mrs Philippa Badger (centre), who died unexpectedly a year ago of leukaemia, with children, Alice, Thomas and Isabel.

James, who only took up cycling a few years ago, will be cycling further than he has ever done before, having bought his first road bike in 2019 following the UCI World Cycling Championships in Harrogate.

His aim is to raise a total of £300,000 to fund a three-year research project into AML, the particular blood cancer that killed Philippa, and which currently has only a 10 per cent survival rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through the work of Blood Cancer UK, survival rates for childhood leukaemia have improved from just 10 per cent in the 1960s and 70s to almost 85 per cent,” said James.

“The type of leukaemia that Philippa had, Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, has not had the same level of funding and research that childhood leukaemias.

In memory of his late wife Philippa and in aid of charity - Harrogate man James Badger,, second from left, with his cycling friends, Anthony Fraser, Richard Baldwin and Adam Ellis.

“Research can make a real difference and our aim is to improve survival rates for people diagnosed with AML."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four friends will be on their bikes, every day for eight days, for between 10 and 12 hours at a time, covering a daily distance of around 200km and tackling 2000 metres of climbing each and every day!

They will be plunging into ice-baths at the end of each day of cycling, ready to be back on their bikes the following morning.

“It is going to be tough, a real challenge, but I wanted to do something significant enough that would really make a difference,” said James.

Pupils, staff and parents at Belmont Grosvenor School (BGS) in Birstwith where James and Philippa’s youngest child Thomas is a pupil, have thrown their weight behind the team's fundraising efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundraising ball and a Colour Run at the school have raised around £20,000 and other events are planned to support James and his friends reach their target of £300,000.

“We’ve been connected with Belmont Grosvenor for almost a decade - all three of our children have been pupils, and our youngest son still attends,” said James.

"I’m so grateful for their support, and for everyone who has supported us.”

James has set up a JustGiving page and the four friends have so far raised more than £38,000 towards their target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are posting updates on their Instagram page, and are keeping it up-do-date with their training regime.

During the ride itself, the four riders will be uploading videos daily.

Children Isabel, Alice and Thomas will be at the finish line in John O’Groats to greet them.

To receive updates on Instagram follow:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To donate, visit: