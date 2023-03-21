Great North Run for determined Harrogate student who blames her stroke on contraceptive pill

Hannah Holland, 23, from Harrogate is taking on the AJ Bell Great North Run on Sunday, September 10, after a stroke when she was just 19 that she believes may have resulted from the contraceptive pill.

Hannah, a fashion student at the University of Manchester had been experiencing pins and needles and knew something wasn’t right but was told at A and E it was just a trapped nerve.

"Days later, a colleague noticed Hannah’s face was drooping and after going to bed, Hannah discovered she couldn’t even move her left side.

Hannah said: “I got up to go to the toilet and just couldn’t even grip the toilet paper. I couldn’t get back upstairs either, I had to slide and do the worm to get up the stairs and just went back to sleep.”

After being rushed to hospital the next morning, Hannah and her parents had to wait for a long time as emergency staff thought she may be “too young to have a stroke” according to Hannah.

However, MRI scans soon confirmed the worst and Hannah had to spend more than two weeks in hospital undergoing intensive physio and occupational therapy.

Following her stay in hospital, Hannah said her parents influence and encouragement helped get her going again.

Hannah said: “My mum and dad looked at me and said, ‘come on, you’re not moping around.’

“I’d lost loads of weight but I was fit and healthy before so they encouraged me to get back to the gym and build my strength – especially in my arm and left side.”

Hannah was so determined to not let stroke define her that she even returned to university as soon as she could.

“I was like, I’m 19, I’m going back to university. My housemates were so shocked that this had happened to me. I got used to things, I just had to sleep more when they went out sometimes.”

Now Hannah, who did the race last year but is her mum along this year, wants to help spread awareness of stroke in younger people.

"My mum has been amazing but I still want to see her suffer in the race like I did last year!” said Hannah.

"I want to prove to people that I can still whatever I want to do after my Stroke and I also want to highlight what I think are the dangers of the contraceptive pill.”

The ballot may be closed but the Stroke Association still has places available for runners who want to run for the charity.

Emma Daley, Events Manager at the Stroke Association, said: “The Great North Run is dubbed the world’s biggest and best half marathon challenge and everyone at the charity is right behind you

“There are around 100,000 strokes every year in the UK and 1.3 million people are living with the devastating impact of stroke.

"We believe that everyone deserves to live the best life they can after stroke and we’re grateful to Hannah for taking on this famous challenge.”

For more information and to sign up, email [email protected] or visit www.stroke.org.uk/events/sporting-fundraising/greatnorthrun