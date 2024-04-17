GP Patient Survey: These are the best doctors surgeries to book an appointment at in the Harrogate district

The GP Patient Survey is an independent survey run by IPSOS on behalf of NHS England.

The annual survey saw around 760,000 patients complete the questionnaire.

The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3 per cent of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4 per cent in 2022.

We take a look at the best doctors surgeries to book an appointment at in the Harrogate district...

The 2024 questionnaire is now open and can be accessed by clicking HERE

Stockwell Road Surgery, Knaresborough Of the 95 people who responded to the survey, 98% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good

Church Avenue Medical Group, Harrogate Of the 112 people who responded to the survey, 97% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good

Ripon Spa Surgery, Ripon Of the 117 people who responded to the survey, 94% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good