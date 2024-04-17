We take a look at the best doctors surgeries to book an appointment at in the Harrogate district according to the GP Patient SurveyWe take a look at the best doctors surgeries to book an appointment at in the Harrogate district according to the GP Patient Survey
GP Patient Survey: These are the best doctors surgeries to book an appointment at in the Harrogate district

The GP Patient Survey shows what people think of their local GP practice.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Apr 2024, 16:13 BST

The GP Patient Survey is an independent survey run by IPSOS on behalf of NHS England.

The annual survey saw around 760,000 patients complete the questionnaire.

The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3 per cent of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4 per cent in 2022.

The 2024 questionnaire is now open and can be accessed by clicking HERE

Of the 95 people who responded to the survey, 98% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good

1. Stockwell Road Surgery, Knaresborough

Of the 95 people who responded to the survey, 98% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good Photo: Archive

Of the 112 people who responded to the survey, 97% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good

2. Church Avenue Medical Group, Harrogate

Of the 112 people who responded to the survey, 97% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good Photo: Archive

Of the 117 people who responded to the survey, 94% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good

3. Ripon Spa Surgery, Ripon

Of the 117 people who responded to the survey, 94% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good Photo: Archive

Of the 119 people who responded to the survey, 92% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good

4. North House Surgery, Ripon

Of the 119 people who responded to the survey, 92% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good Photo: Archive

