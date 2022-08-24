GP Patient Survey 2022: The easiest and hardest doctors’ surgeries to book an appointment at in Harrogate

New data published by NHS England shows what people think about their doctor’s surgery.

The latest GP Patient Survey produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England asked people across the country what they think about many aspects of their care, including the appointment booking process.

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between January 10 and April 11 this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP practice and in total just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29 per cent response rate.

Across England, almost a quarter (23.4 per cent) of respondents said the overall process of booking appointments was ‘very good’, a third (32.8 per cent) rated it as ‘fairly good’ and 17.9 per cent said it was ‘neither good nor poor’.

However not everyone was as impressed with the process of booking appointments, with 13.5 per cent of people saying it was ‘fairly poor’ and 12.4 per cent describing it as ‘very poor’.

Here we reveal which doctor’s surgeries with a HG postcode had the best and worst ratings for overall experience of booking appointments.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience of booking an appointment as either good or poor.

Patients were able to say whether their practice was good/fairly good or very poor/fairly poor.

They were also able to give neutral responses.

For the purpose of this analysis good/fairly good responses have been combined, as have poor/fairly poor responses.

1. Beech House Surgery, Knaresborough At Beech House Surgery, 90.3% of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good

2. The Holroyd Surgery, Ripon At The Holroyd Surgery, 88.1% of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good

3. Stockwell Road Surgery, Knaresborough At Stockwell Road Surgery, 86.1% of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good

4. Ripon Spa Surgery, Ripon At Ripon Spa Surgery, 84.7% of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good