Free cycling sessions as Harrogate is set to embrace the Big Bike Revival launched by Cycling UK

Harrogate residents of all cycling abilities are being invited to take part in free cycling sessions in September to build confidence and encourage more active travel on the town’s roads.

Kate Auld of The Personal Cyclist – a highly personalised service aiming to support everyone do and discover more by bike – has teamed up with Sweaty Betty and bike recycling charity Resurrection Bikes to run sessions in basic bike maintenance and cycle skills.

The free sessions will take place at Sweaty Betty on Saturday, September 23; Sunday, September 24; Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

Harrogate residents of all cycling abilities are being invited to take part in free cycling sessions in September. (Picture contributed)

There will also be a skills session on Monday. September 25 from So Bar on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate.

Kate, a British Cycling qualified coach and ride leader, founded The Personal Cyclist in 2021 following her experience of rediscovering cycling in her late 30’s.

At the time, Kate said: "The idea of making biking in all its forms really joyful and fun, and something that can be learned as an adult, really appealed to me.

"Growing up, I didn't really see, growing up, women cycling."

Next month’s series of free workshops in Harrogate is part of Cycling UK’s current Big Bike Revival 2023 campaign which is aiming to create 50,000 new cycling trips in the UK annually at a time of financial challenges.

Cycling UK argues that cycling offers an essential lifeline to many affected by the cost-of-living crisis as it is a more affordable, healthy and sustainable means of transport.

Sunday sessions will feature a special guest mechanic Nicola Doody from Liv York, a bike boutique dedicated to women.

Sessions are pre-bookable in advance, with Sweaty Betty gift vouchers available for attendees and bikes to borrow on the day.