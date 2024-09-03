Free checks to tackle 'silent killer' - where to get your blood pressure monitored in North Yorkshire
On average, 85,000 people in North Yorkshire are living with heart and circulatory diseases each month, while the diseases kill more than one in four people across the county according to analysis by the British Heart Foundation.
A blood pressure check can be the first step to preventing heart attacks and strokes.
High blood pressure is a major cause of these diseases, but it usually has no symptoms until it is too late.
As part of Blood Pressure UK’s Know Your Numbers Week, which takes place from now to Sunday, September 8, North Yorkshire Council is increasing awareness of the health risks of high blood pressure.
In total, 30 libraries, six locations that the supermobile library will be visiting, plus health kiosks across North Yorkshire are offering a walk-in blood pressure point for the public to make use of which could not only alleviate the pressures on doctor's surgeries, but identify an abnormality potentially saving a life.
To kick off the campaign, members of the public are being invited to a drop-in session at Scarborough Sports Village on Tuesday, September 3, between 6.30pm and 8pm ahead of Scarborough Athletic’s match against King’s Lynn Town.
A health kiosk will also be set up throughout the week until 9-30pm Monday to Friday and until 1pm on Saturday September 7 at The Street in Scarborough, encouraging residents to check their blood pressure for free.
North Yorkshire Council leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “Often referred to as the silent killer, high blood pressure can result in heart attacks and strokes and isn't just a worry for older people.
“Fortunately, many of the causes of high blood pressure, such as smoking, being overweight, eating too much salt and not doing enough physical activity, can be changed, so knowing your numbers means you can start making healthy lifestyle changes or start taking medicines if you need them to bring your blood pressure down to a healthy level.
“It’s so important to get your blood pressure checked and we are delighted that our libraries are delivering such a worthwhile service.”
This year’s Know Your Numbers campaign follows a pilot scheme offered to library users by Whitby Library to help GPs and encourage people to make healthier lifestyle choices.
The library had a walk-in blood pressure point, as well as a device that could be borrowed for 10 days alleviating pressures on GP surgeries.
North Yorkshire Council director of public health, Louise Wallace, added: “Monitoring your blood pressure is incredibly important and spotting abnormalities can save lives.”
The authority’s executive member for culture, arts and housing, Cllr Simon Myers added: "Once again our libraries are proving to be much more than books and this year we want everyone to ‘Know Their Numbers’ to help improve the detection of undiagnosed hypertension.”
You can find out more information and a list of some of the pop-up blood pressure stations and health kiosks available in North Yorkshire during Know Your Numbers Week, here: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/knowyournumbers
List of participating libraries
Harrogate/Skipton and surrounding
Harrogate Library
Knaresborough Library
Ripon Library
Skipton Library
Grassington Library
Boroughbridge Library
Ingleton Library
Bentham Library
Hambleton and Richmondshire:
Northallerton Library
Thirsk Library
Great Ayton Library
Stokesley Library
Bedale Library
Hawes Library
Catterick Library
Leyburn Library
Supermobile – Osmotherley, Thursday, September 5, between 10am and 12pm.
Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale
Scarborough Library
Newby and Scalby Library
More Than Books – Eastfield
Derwent Valley Bridge Library
Whitby Library
Filey Library
Malton Library
Pickering Library
Kirkbymoorside Library
Helmsley Library
Supermobile Library
Robin Hood’s Bay, Monday, September 2, between 10am to 12pm.
Rosedale, Wednesday, September 4, between 10am to 12pm.
Sheriff Hutton, Friday, September 6, between 10am to 12pm.
Hummanby, Saturday, September 7, between 10am to 12pm.
Selby
Selby Library
Barlby Library
Tadcaster Library
Sherburn Library
Supermobile Library, Eggborough, Tuesday, September 3, between 10am to 12pm.
Health kiosk
Health Kiosk, The Street, Scarborough, Monday to Friday from 8-30 am until 9-30 pm and Saturday from 9 am until 1 pm
Public event:
Scarborough Sports Village on Tuesday, September 3, from 6-30 pm until 8 pm.
