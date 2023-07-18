Philip Allott, who resigned as Tory PFCC in 2021 after remarks he made after the abduction, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sara Everard by serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, will chair Blue Light Whistle Blowers.

The new independent charity will aim to make it easier for victims to whistle blow over incidents involving staff in policing, ambulance trusts and fire and rescue.

It will guide the victims of these crimes until they are ready to substantiate any allegations.

Knaresborough-based former North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott is to chair a new national charity to support victims of crimes committed by ‘blue light’ employees in the fire, police or ambulance services. (Picture contributed)

But it will not be the intention of the charity to investigate these crimes, it will concern itself with providing effective, trusted support that is truly anonymous.

Blue Light Whistle Blowers chair Philip Allott said: “Blue Light Whistle Blowers has been set up to be the voice of the voiceless and the silenced.

"Whistle Blowers will support the victims and give them a voice, as for too long they have received little if any support.

"Whilst we recognise that the vast majority of blue light employees are conscientious, committed and hardworking individuals, a very small minority of their colleagues are continuing to put the public at risk.”

Sponsor Bob Blackman MP added: “I was delighted to sponsor the launch event last month at the House of Commons.

"The introduction of a service that will exclusively support victims of blue light crimes means it will be easier to get support and be a whistle blower when things go wrong.”

The charity, which is currently progressing with registration, met MPs and Peers at the House of Commons at an event sponsored by Conservative MP Bob Blackman.

