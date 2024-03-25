First class Harrogate centre which transformed the way cancer care is delivered celebrates its 10th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Funded by Sir Robert Ogden, Macmillan Cancer Support and Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, the £8 million Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre has been providing first class cancer care to patients across the Harrogate district since it opened in March 2014.

Designed with input from Macmillan, local staff, patients and their relatives to make it comfortable and tranquil throughout, the centre offers a range of diagnostic, treatment and support services for people with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2023, 13,000 treatments were provided at The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre, double the number since the centre first opened, and over 3,000 outpatient consultations were held.

Celebration - The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre in Harrogate marks a decade of providing first class treatment to patients. (Picture contributed)

The centre offers a range of diagnostic, treatment and support services for people with cancer.

These include a systemic anti-cancer therapy (SACT) unit providing cancer treatment, such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy, and oncology and haematology clinics through its outpatient clinics.

Staff and representatives from organisations including Macmillan Cancer Support and the West Yorkshire & Harrogate Cancer Alliance, marked the 10th anniversary with a tour of the centre followed by tea and cakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Ogden, who attended the event, said: “I was touched by the patients’ warm welcome and listening to their stories and experiences at The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre lightened my heart.

"My husband, Sir Robert, was passionate about transforming access to high-quality cancer care for the communities of Yorkshire.

"It was wonderful to celebrate this special milestone along with the inspiring nurses, professionals and volunteers that enable the legacy of his support to shine brighter than ever.

"I am immensely proud of the dedicated Macmillan nurses and all they continue to achieve, treating each patient as an individual.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last ten years, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) has continued to work closely with Macmillan Cancer Support who have supported the education and training of staff and assisted with the implementation of personalised care and support plans for patients.

The Macmillan Cancer Information Support Service at the centre offers a range of free and confidential health and wellbeing services to support patients and their families at each stage of the cancer diagnosis.

Advice includes information on welfare and benefits.

Since 2014 more than 5,500 people been referred to the centre’s Welfare Benefit Advisor and have claimed over £20 million.

Alongside this core offering, the centre also boasts a range of unique complementary therapies such as reflexology, providing positive benefits to people undergoing treatment and living with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The holistic approach of the dedicated professionals at the centre sets a continued gold standard of care.

Emma Nunez, Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) and Deputy Chief Executive at HDFT said: “Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be devastating and it is important patients have access to the best possible treatment.

"Over the last ten years, we have transformed the way we provide care for people diagnosed with cancer.