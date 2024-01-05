Firm's staff make 'makes a considerable difference to children and their families' by fundraising for Yorkshire hospice

A Yorkshire hospice has been boosted by a fantastic year-long fundraising effort by staff at a top Wetherby firm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team at Claritas Solutions, a leading provider of IT solutions, took on Martin House Children’s Hospice as their charity of the year last January.

The aim was to raise up to £5,000 and they didn’t waste much time getting started on the journey towards the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by a visit to the hospice, staff set about a number of challenges to raise the funds needed including a Dragon Boat race at Roundhay Park, a World Cup sweepstake and a Donut day.

The team at Claritas Solutions, a leading provider of IT solutions based in Wetherby, took on Martin House Children’s Hospice as their charity of the year last January. (Picture contributed)

Claritas Solutions’s Marketing and Social Media Executive Kathryn Green and her partner Greg also took part in a Strictly Get Dancing competition and not only finished in the top three but raised £750 through sponsorship taking part.

In June the Claritas climbers took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge adding an additional £1,770.

By the end of 2023, Claritas Solutions had smashing the original fundraising target of £5k by reaching a total of £5,827.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marketing Manager Jenny Bell said: “It has been a fabulous year supporting Martin House and the events and activities we have taken part in have been brilliant team working exercises and really boosted morale.

Head of Fundraising at Martin House, Robyn Mountain-Wade, said, “I would like to extend my most sincere appreciation to all of you for your continued dedication and hard work for Martin House.

"You continue to amaze me with your creativity, determination and commitment.

"The money you raise makes a considerable difference to the lives of our children and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claritas Solutions is now hoping to it all over again in 2024 for Martin House.

Located at Grove Road, Boston Spa, Wetherby, the charity was founded in 1987 by Richard Seed.

Seeking to provide family-led hospice care free of charge for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses, Martin House takes referrals from the Yorkshire region.

But it needs £24,000 just to run for 24 hours and is reliant on public and corporate donations.