Find your next job at BMI The Duchy Hospital in Harrogate

BMI The Duchy Hospital says it is dedicated to looking after staff as well as it takes care of patients.

Now, due to increased levels of activity, it has vacancies for a wide range of job roles from healthcare assistants to registered nurses, sisters to physiotherapists and theatre practitioners.

The hospital, part of Circle Health Group, is also looking for two Patient Administrators and a Housekeeper to join the team.

BMI The Duchy Hospital provides treatments and services for people who live in Harrogate and further afield

It is run by BMI Healthcare, the UK's largest independent provider of private healthcare, and offers various specialist clinics dealing with cardiology, cosmetic surgery, ENT surgery, general surgery, gynaecology, health assessment, imaging, eye doctor (ophthalmology services), orthopaedic service, physiotherapy and spinal service.

It says its non-clinical support staff are as integral to the patient experience as its nurses and theatre practitioners.

The hospital is offering what it describes as highly competitive salaries and excellent benefits – including private medical insurance and up to 30 days holiday.

"We're focused on adding to our fantastic team during 2021 and have already welcomed more than 20 new starters since the beginning of the year," said a spokesperson.

"Could we offer the next career move for you or someone you know?

"Check out our jobs page to see what roles are available."

