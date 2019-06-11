Event held to raise awareness about wellbeing issues

Taking care of mental health will the theme of a unique charitable event taking place this Sunday (June 16).

The Charity Wellbeing Event aims to raise awareness about wellbeing and addressing emotional, behavioural and psychological issues.

Visitors will be able to spend time at stands and exhibits featuring the wide range of treatments and therapies that can support maintaining good mental health.

The organiser of the event is Goldsborough-based Lisa Duffield who is an expert in promoting mental and physical wellbeing.

Lisa said: “I am hugely excited about the event as mental health is something I am really passionate about.

“I want to raise awareness about the subject which can be a sensitive matter and let visitors see and try some of the treatments and therapies that are available should they be thinking about taking time in their busy lives to look after their own wellbeing.”

The event is being held on Sunday, June 16 between 2pm and 6pm at Tanfield House near Ripon.

Admission is £5 per person with children under 12 years old allowed in free-of-charge.