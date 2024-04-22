England football manager in show of support for Yorkshire charity's new £2m public appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The England football manager, who is an ambassador for the children’s hospice at Boston Spa, was carrying out one of his last non-football commitments before final preparations begin for this summer’s Euro Championships in Germany.

Southgate, who has strong connections to Harrogate, said seeing the work the hospice does had had a major impact on him.

Talking to the Harrogate Advertiser, he urged everyone to support Martin House’s new £2 million public appeal, called Back the Build, in conjunction with Haribo, to update facilities to transform the lives of young people with life-limiting illnesses.

Backing new charity appeal as part of £21.9 million project - England men's football manager Gareth Southgate pictured today at Martin House in Boston Spa with Harrogate Advertiser reporter Graham Chalmers. (Picture contributed)

"It means a lot to me when I visit here,” said Southgate who led England to the final of the Euros in 2020.

"If you meet the people who work here and the families Martin House does so much for, you can’t help wanting to help.

"It’s more than a building or a story you read in a newspaper.

"Once you realise the impact on individuals and listen to their stories for yourself, it’s very powerful.”

England men's football manager Gareth Southgate during a previous visit to Martin House children's hospice in Boston Spa. (Picture contributed)

The England manager’s visit to Martin House follows the start of work on the £21.9m BUILD project which promises a sea change in the hospice’s facilities with a new children's wing, a new teenager’s wing and wellbeing centre.

Set to be completed in 2025, Martin House is already three-quarters of the way to raising the full sum but is reaching out to the community in a final fundraising push.

"Living locally to the hospice, I have supported and worked closely with Martin House for a number of years now,” said Gareth Southgate.

“THE BUILD project shows Martin House’s ongoing commitment to challenging, improving and investing in family-led care.

"I admire the work they do for the local community, children and families across Yorkshire and beyond

"These improvements will strengthen the hospice’s existing services and guarantee its future, helping to enrich the experience for the entire family.”

The former Middlesbrough player and manager, whose children went to school in Harrogate, has a good relationship with Harrogate Town.

When Town were in the play-offs in 2020, which saw the club win promotion to the EFL for the first time in their history, Southgate turned up to give players a team talk before their semi-final.

The England manager, who also took the men’s team to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, said he was full of admiration for Harrogate Town this season.

"I know manager Simon Weaver pretty well,” said Gareth.

"We’ve get together a few times over the years and shared ideas.

“It’s been an amazing story for Harrogate Town to get promoted and then stay in a division which has clubs with huge histories.

"Simon and his dad Irving have done an amazing job.

"The way the club is being run by them is bringing progress.

"I know Simon has his own philosophy when it comes to the game.

"He wants his team to play a certain way.

"Town this season have been impressing against teams with much bigger budgets.

"That’s the benefits of stability at a club.”