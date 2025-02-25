Dr's Casebook: Sitting and sleeping positions can affect back and neck pain

Using a neck support pillow or a memory foam pillow can help support the head or neck. Photo: StockAdobe

​Neck and back pain are common causes of poor sleep. The position that one goes to sleep in is quite important, because it can either improve or worsen neck pain.

Dr Keith Souter writes: I have written before about the importance of maintaining a good posture when sitting at a desk. If you can maintain the three curves of the spine when sitting then you are more likely to be comfortable when you are working and you will be less likely to have back and neck pain. When you look at yourself sideways on in a mirror you will see that the spine has three natural curves. It curves forward at your neck and lower back. It curves the other way in your upper back.

With regard to the spine, one effect of sitting tends to make you lose the three curves in the

spine that are so obvious when you stand. They get replaced with one big C curve, or kyphosis.

Your sleep position can also affect the three curves. If you are prone to neck pain then the best positions for sleep are on your back or your side. These put less strain on the spine than sleeping on your front. Sleeping on your back helps maintain the natural curves. When you sleep on your back you can use a thinner pillow than you need if you sleep on your side. Ideally, your head should only be slightly raised so that it’s at a similar angle as when you’re standing. Using a neck support pillow or a memory foam pillow can help support the head or neck.

Sleeping on your side is a good way of keeping your head neutral, with your chin straight ahead. In this position you should aim to use one or two pillows to keep your neck neutral, so that your uppermost ear is not tipped towards the shoulder. If it is tipped then you are probably using too high a pillow. And if you tend to sleep curled up in the foetal position you should try to avoid tucking your chin down as you will induce the C shape, which can make back and neck pain more likely.

Finally, if you sleep on your side you might find that putting a pillow between your knees helps reduce pain, because it keeps your lower spine in alignment.