Dr's Casebook: Just walk a little faster

​A few weeks ago I wrote about the benefits of doing daily activities more vigorously in one minute bursts in order to reduce the risk of certain types of cancer. There is an abundance of evidence that activity and exercise is good for you. Keeping an eye on the number of steps you walk a day is a good idea, but how many steps do you need to walk to get the benefit.

Research suggests that at 8,000 steps the risk of premature death is significantly reduced. Photo: Getty Images

Dr Keith Souter writes: Well, 10,000 steps a day has been promoted for many years. I was surprised to find that the idea was first mentioned in Japan in the 1960s. I was even more surprised to learn that there is no scientific basis for this, according to researchers from the University of Granada. They have just published a paper in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and have determined that if we focus on the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease most of the benefits are actually seen at around 7,000 steps. In addition to that, there are additional benefits if you walk quicker.

They further suggest that at 8,000 steps the risk of premature death is significantly reduced. This is based on an average stride of 76 cm for men and 67cm for women. That is equivalent to walking 6.5 kilometres per day. This was collated from collaborating researchers in the Netherlands, Spain and the USA.

Twelve international studies involving more than a hundred and ten thousand people were considered. They suggest that if you hit those figures then the benefits are significant. Walk faster and there is even more benefit.

They found no difference between males and females and they suggest that it doesn’t matter how you measure you steps. Smart watch, wrist band pedometer or a smart phone in a pocket. Or perhaps just aim at that six and a half kilometres overall.