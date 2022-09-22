Dental Crisis: Only three in ten patients in North Yorkshire have been seen by an NHS dentist in past two years

Only 35%, or just over one third of adults in North Yorkshire were able to secure an appointment with an NHS dentist in the past two years.

This is down from five in ten who saw an NHS dentist in the two years up to 2018.

In a similarly desperate situation, only 46%, or less than half of children in North Yorkshire have been able to see a dentist in the last 12 months, despite the NHS recommending under-18s see a dentist at least once a year.

New figures have revealed that only three in ten patients in North Yorkshire have been seen by an NHS dentist in the past two years

This is down from six in ten children who had seen an NHS dentist in the year to 2018.

The stark figures were compiled by the House of Commons Library following a request by the Liberal Democrats.

It comes as distressing polling has found that one in five (21%) adults unable to see a dentist have carried out DIY dentistry in a desperate attempt to relieve their pain.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to set out an NHS winter rescue plan this week as soon as Parliament returns, to provide urgent help to those living in dental agony.

Andrew Murday, North Yorkshire Liberal Democrat Councillor for Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale, said: “Far too many people in North Yorkshire are struggling to see an NHS dentist and to get the affordable dental healthcare they need.

“We’ve reached a breaking point in this crisis. NHS dentist appointments are becoming harder to get than ever and some practices are shutting their doors to NHS patients all together, but the government is missing in action.

“As the cost-of-living catastrophe continues to hit households hard, private dentistry is not a feasible alternative for the many people living in pain.

“It is a national scandal that people in our community are desperately turning to dangerous DIY dentistry because our public health services have been run into the ground by this Conservative government.