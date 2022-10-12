Demand for Covid autumn booster and flu jab surges in Yorkshire and North East

The call by Dr Kev Smith for people to get vital protection against serious illness comes as NHS figures show more than 1 million people (1,055,000) in Yorkshire and the North East have come forward for their Covid-19 autumn booster since the national vaccination campaign was launched one month ago.

People currently eligible for an autumn booster include those aged 65 and over, pregnant women and frontline health and care workers.

In total, more than 3.1 million people in this region aged 50 or over, or with a weakened immune system, will be eligible to receive the next-generation Covid-19 vaccine.

NHS North East and Yorkshire is encouraging everyone eligible to get both their autumn booster and flu vaccination

Meanwhile, vaccination teams are delivering the free flu vaccine to eligible groups, with adults aged 50 and over set to be offered the vaccine from October 17.

Dr Smith, Regional Director of Public Health Commissioning, said: “To reduce as far as possible the number of people who need to be admitted to hospital this winter as a result of respiratory infections we want to offer the flu vaccine to as many people as possible, starting with the most vulnerable.

"So far, we have offered it to people in care homes, health and social care staff, and people over 75.

"We’re working our way through the age groups and those with certain health conditions.

“Similarly, for Covid-19 we’re focusing on vaccinating older people and those in care homes.

"The vaccine remains the best protection against serious illness and hospitalisation from Covid so when it comes to your turn, and you’re offered the vaccine, please take up the offer because the risk of Covid and flu is significant and vaccines remain our best defence against them.”

The NHS will let people know when it’s their turn to come forward.

Once invited, people can book using the National Booking Service or by calling 119.

The NHS will begin inviting people who are 50 and over for their autumn booster jab shortly.

Alongside vaccination, there are simple steps people can take to reduce their risk of respiratory infection, Dr Smith explained.

“There are three things we say at this time of year as schools and colleges reopen – always say ‘yes, please,’ when vaccination is offered, always take your turn as NHS teams vaccinate in priority order, and always carry a tissue to catch your cough or sneeze.

“It’s important, especially if you are poorly, to catch your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then bin the tissue; wash your hands regularly to avoid transferring germs to surfaces you touch.

“Bringing fresh air into a room by opening a door or a window, even for a few minutes at a time, also reduces the chance of spreading infections.

"All these things make a huge difference to preventing cases of flu and they go some way to preventing Covid infection.”

People are also advised to stay at home if they have a temperature, a persistent cough or other signs they may have flu or Covid.