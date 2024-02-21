Damning new data on NHS dental crisis for North Yorkshire prompts plea by leading Harrogate Lib Dem

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The research, commissioned by the national Lib Dem party from the House of Commons Library, shows 134,448 children in North Yorkshire & Humber had not been seen by an NHS dentist in 12 months.

Over the 12-month period, that means 43% of children had not been seen by a dentist in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the latest data from the health service, the crisis has led Lib Dem spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough, Tom Gordon to renew his plea for more Government action - despite its recent announcement of its new Dental Plan.

Tom Gordon, Lib Dem spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough, has renewed his plea for more Government action on the NHS dental crisis - despite its recent announcement of its new Dental Plan. (Picture contributed)

“It is appalling that so many children in our area are struggling to see an NHS dentist when they need to,” said Mr Gordon.

"Last year we had Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP raise this very issue in parliament and I conducted my own local dental enquiry

"It is clear the situation continues to decay, because of inaction by this failed Conservative Government.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government’s new £200 million Dental Plan will see NHS dentists given a 'new patient' payment of between £15-£50 to treat around a million new patients who have not seen an NHS dentist in two years or more.

In addition, it is considering plans to allow dentists from abroad to work without having to take an exam to check their education and skills.

But the Government initiatives have already been condemned by Shawn Charlwood, chair of the British Dental Association’s general dental practice committee, who accused ministers of “rearranging the deckchairs”.

Mr Gordon criticised the new Dental Plan as “half-baked”.

“The Government’s plans are too little too late for local families who have been struggling to get a dentist appointment,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Instead of these half-baked reforms, we need a proper rescue package for dental healthcare.