Vaccinations for 16/17-year-olds

Drop-in clinic.

Health officials say there are walk-in opportunities for the Covid-19 vaccination for 16 and 17-year-olds in Knaresborough this week.

Teenagers can just walk up without an appointment to the Homecare Pharmacy site (former Lidl), on York Road.

On arrival, the staff will ask questions to ensure they are offered suitable vaccines.

Anyone who has already had a first dose, needs to have the same vaccine for their second.

The centre is open Wednesday September 8, 8am-5p; Thursday September 9, 8am-1pm, Saturday September 11, 8am-5pm.