Vaccination scheme to aid GPs

2nd March 2021 Pictured Knaresborough Vaccination Centre Picture Gerard Binks

Chain Lane Community Hub, Homecare Pharmacy and Knaresborough Connectors are to pool their resources to ensure the people of Knaresborough and beyond can be offered the Flu vaccine alongside the Covid-19 booster.

Chain Lane Community Hub will be hosting the Homecare Pharmacy Vaccination Hub, allowing people to access both the Covid 19 Booster and Flu Vaccination jabs locally.

Sue Vasey, of Chain Lane Community Hub said: “In these difficult times we wanted to ensure that the Hub played as active a role as possible in responding to the needs of the local community, and our ability to provide this service for Knaresborough, in spacious and accessible surroundings with ample parking felt an important thing to do.

“This does not mean Chain Lane will be closed to community use though.

“Our excellent and versatile Derwent Room will continue to host the wide range of valued activities and support the Hub is known for.

“And while there has been a need to relocate some sessions to accommodate the Vaccine Programme, we are working with partners to arrange alternative venues for any groups that need them so if you want to hire space give us a call on 01423 861066 and we’ll do our best to accommodate.”

Sue added: “Inevitably this will mean some disruption and we thank all our centre users, hirers, staff, volunteers, and partner organisations for helping us make these changes at speed.

“These are unprecedented times and it is heartening to see the Knaresborough Community coming together to face the challenge.”

Peter Lacey from Knaresborough Connectors said: “Having played a key co-ordinating role for volunteers at the showground vaccination centre Connectors are only too aware of how important friendly and efficient helping hands are.

“We’re also deeply committed to working in a collaborative way across our town to see our amazing physical and human assets brought together for the good of the town.

“This is a very welcome opportunity and we look forward to working together in the coming months.”

Hazel Haas, for Knaresborough Connectors added: “The volunteers who are helping out with vaccinations continue to be fantastic, thank you to everyone who will be helping fellow residents at Chain Lane.

“Anyone wanting to join our friendly vaccination volunteers should email [email protected] and we’ll ensure they are included.”

Jason Baskind, spokesman for HomeCare Pharmacy said: “The whole team involved in the Homecare Pharmacy Vaccination Hub are very excited to begin our next chapter working in the Chain Lane Community Hub and becoming a greater part of the Knaresborough community.