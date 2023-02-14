Tree planted in Harrogate in memory of those who lost their lives during Covid-19 pandemic

It is one of eight trees being planted at locations across North Yorkshire to form a lasting memorial to all those who lost their lives, as well as thanking the communities which helped residents through the crisis.

The tree at Station View in Starbeck, was planted by Councillor Michael Harrison, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for health and adult services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The Covid-19 pandemic had tragic consequences for many people in North Yorkshire and it is important that we remember that loss, while also recognising the efforts of many people who worked to keep people safe.

A tree has been planted at a Harrogate care home in memory of those who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic

“This tree trail will provide a permanent living memorial where local residents will be able to reflect on their experiences, if they so wish, and also to act as reminder of the way our communities pulled together to help each other.”

More than 1,700 people have lost their lives linked to the Covid-19 pandemic in North Yorkshire, according to the latest data from the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The memorial trees are also being planted in the following locations across North Yorkshire:

- County Hall in Northallerton

A tree has been planted at a Harrogate care home in memory of those who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic

- Meadowfields Extra Care in Thirsk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Fernbank Court Extra Care in Selby

- Aireville Nurseries in Skipton

- Sycamore Hall in Bainbridge

- Cedar Court Extra Care in Scarborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Deansfield Court Extra Care in Malton