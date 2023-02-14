Tree planted in Harrogate in memory of those who lost their lives during Covid-19 pandemic
A tree has been planted at a Harrogate care home as part of a county-wide tribute to all those who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic and to thank people for contributing so much.
It is one of eight trees being planted at locations across North Yorkshire to form a lasting memorial to all those who lost their lives, as well as thanking the communities which helped residents through the crisis.
The tree at Station View in Starbeck, was planted by Councillor Michael Harrison, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for health and adult services.
He said: “The Covid-19 pandemic had tragic consequences for many people in North Yorkshire and it is important that we remember that loss, while also recognising the efforts of many people who worked to keep people safe.
“This tree trail will provide a permanent living memorial where local residents will be able to reflect on their experiences, if they so wish, and also to act as reminder of the way our communities pulled together to help each other.”
More than 1,700 people have lost their lives linked to the Covid-19 pandemic in North Yorkshire, according to the latest data from the Government.
The memorial trees are also being planted in the following locations across North Yorkshire:
- County Hall in Northallerton
- Meadowfields Extra Care in Thirsk
- Fernbank Court Extra Care in Selby
- Aireville Nurseries in Skipton
- Sycamore Hall in Bainbridge
- Cedar Court Extra Care in Scarborough
- Deansfield Court Extra Care in Malton
For more information about the memorial trail, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/news/article/new-tree-trail-provide-memorial-those-who-died-due-covid-19