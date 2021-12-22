People urged to have flu vaccination

People are being urged to have their flu vaccination.

Health experts at NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) are encouraging patients to get their winter vaccinations.

Officials say that while a lot of people have come forward for their Covid-19 booster vaccination when they have been offered it this winter, there has been a lower uptake in the flu vaccination programme in the county.

Dr Bruce Willoughby, GP Clinical Lead for integrated/community care at NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Getting your winter vaccines – whether that is your flu jab or your booster jab - is one of the most important things people can do for themselves and their families this winter.

“The threat of flu is still very much still around – it can cause serious illness and can even be fatal and the vaccination can be life saving.

“If you are eligible, you don’t have to wait to be called up - book your flu vaccine as soon as possible to help protect yourself and family this Christmas.”

Flu, short for influenza, is a common infectious viral illness spread by coughs and sneezes.

It can prove fatal for vulnerable people, with those aged 65 and over and with long-term health conditions, including diabetes and kidney disease, particularly at risk.

Pregnant women are also at increased risk of serious complications.

A spokesman for the Group added: “While many people aged 65 and over have already come forward for their flu vaccination, there have been less people with underlying health conditions who have taken up the offer.

“Take up in pregnant women also lags behind other groups.”

Find out about eligibility, at: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/flu-influenza-vaccine/

Book an appointment at your GP surgery or a pharmacy that offers it on the NHS. Invitations to get the vaccine are being sent out but people do not have to wait for this before booking an appointment.

Anyone who has an appointment for a COVID-19 booster vaccine at a GP surgery or pharmacy, may also be offered a flu vaccine at the same time.

“Do not delay booking your flu vaccine appointment so that you can get both vaccines together as not everyone will be offered both vaccines at the same time,” added the spokesman.

“If you have not been offered your Covid booster, booster vaccine doses will be available on the NHS for people over 40 and most at risk from Covid-19 who have had a second dose of a vaccine at least three months ago. The NHS will be in touch with you when you can book an appointment.”

People are eligible for a free flu vaccine if:

Aged 50 and over (including those who’ll be 50 by 31 March 2022)

Have certain underlying health conditions

Are pregnant

Are in long-stay residential care

Receive a carer’s allowance, or are the main carer for an older or disabled person who may be at risk if you get sick

Live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis)