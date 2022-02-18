Harrogate district areas with the highest Covid infections in the past week

There were 430,806 new cases in the week ending February 10, a 28% fall on the number seen the week before.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people who have been reinfected with Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland but do not yet count reinfections in Scotland.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland had the highest case rate in the week to February 10, at 1227.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by the South West of England, with 824.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 337.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Harrogate district with the highest case rates right now.

Source: UK Government - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Boroughbridge & Marton-cum-Grafton This neighbourhood had 1099.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 18.5% from the week before

2. Ouseburn, Hammerton & Tockwith This neighbourhood had 1048.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 22.7% from the week before

3. Starbeck This neighbourhood had 1048.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 32.9% from the week before

4. Hookstone This neighbourhood had 1007.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 38.7% from the week before