We reveal the Harrogate district areas where Covid rates are at their highest as the number of cases start to fall and the Omicron wave subsides

Harrogate district areas with the highest Covid infections in the past week

Coronavirus cases are now falling in every local area of the United Kingdom as the Omicron wave subsides but rates remain high across the north of England, the latest figures show.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 21st January 2022, 3:54 pm
Updated Friday, 21st January 2022, 4:16 pm

Every one of the 380 council areas across the United Kingdom saw fewer people testing positive last week, when compared with the week before.

The North East remains the worst affected part of the UK, with a rate of 1,586.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 13.

This is a 39% fall from the rate seen the week before.

Yorkshire and the Humber had the second worst rate, at 1,205.2 cases per 100,000, followed by Northern Ireland, with 1,194.2 cases per 100,000.

Wales had the lowest rate, at just 593.9 cases per 100,000.

England’s Plan B measures are to end next Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that restrictions brought in across Scotland to deal with the Omicron wave will end on Monday.

This will see nightclubs reopen and social distancing requirements in hospitality venues end.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 13.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Harrogate district with the highest case rates right now.

Source: UK Government - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Central Harrogate

This neighbourhood had 1482.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 23.6% from the week before

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Spofforth, Burn Bridge & Huby

This neighbourhood had 1425.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 1.2% from the week before

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Killinghall & Hampsthwaite

This neighbourhood had 1381.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 7.4% from the week before

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Starbeck

This neighbourhood had 1353.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 24.8% from the week before

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
United KingdomHarrogateOmicronEnglandNorth East
Next Page
Page 1 of 6