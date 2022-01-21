Harrogate district areas with the highest Covid infections in the past week

Every one of the 380 council areas across the United Kingdom saw fewer people testing positive last week, when compared with the week before.

The North East remains the worst affected part of the UK, with a rate of 1,586.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 13.

This is a 39% fall from the rate seen the week before.

Yorkshire and the Humber had the second worst rate, at 1,205.2 cases per 100,000, followed by Northern Ireland, with 1,194.2 cases per 100,000.

Wales had the lowest rate, at just 593.9 cases per 100,000.

England’s Plan B measures are to end next Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that restrictions brought in across Scotland to deal with the Omicron wave will end on Monday.

This will see nightclubs reopen and social distancing requirements in hospitality venues end.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 13.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Harrogate district with the highest case rates right now.

Source: UK Government - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Central Harrogate This neighbourhood had 1482.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 23.6% from the week before

2. Spofforth, Burn Bridge & Huby This neighbourhood had 1425.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 1.2% from the week before

3. Killinghall & Hampsthwaite This neighbourhood had 1381.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 7.4% from the week before

4. Starbeck This neighbourhood had 1353.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 24.8% from the week before