Guidance issued to protect against Covid

With the ongoing developments relating to the Omicron variant, Leeds City Council is urging people to follow the latest guidance and get a jab or a booster to ensure they can have a safe and enjoyable Christmas.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said: “Vaccines continue to be our best line of defence against the virus and we now know the booster dose offers the best protection against the Omicron variant.

“It is crucial that everyone in Leeds gets their booster vaccine.

“You can book online or visit a local walk-in centre to get your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or booster jab. It is never too late to get your first dose, these vaccines help to strengthen our protection.”

Covid-19 rates are rising rapidly across Leeds with the current rate at 498.9 per 100,000 (Tuesday December 21) and this reflects the national picture, with record daily cases reported in the last week.

This increasing trend of Covid-19 rates is expected to continue over the Christmas period.

The council will continue to work closely with health partners at a local and national level to monitor the local position and manage outbreaks in line with national and local protocols.

Everyone aged 18 and over is eligible for their booster vaccination three months after their second dose. Boosters can be booked online through the NHS national booking system. The Leeds NHS webpage also has a page of information about the Covid-19 vaccines, booster programme as well as local walk-in clinics.

Victoria Eaton, Leeds City Council’s director of public health, added: “I want to reassure people in Leeds that we have good measures in place for dealing with COVID-19 and these are working well.

“We urge everyone to follow the latest advice, including maintaining good hand hygiene and wearing face coverings in enclosed spaces. It’s important to continue to be cautious and avoid mixing with lots of people if you don’t have to.

“If you are socialising, take a lateral flow test before you go out. If you have symptoms, no matter how mild, isolate and get a PCR test immediately.