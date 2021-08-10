Grab a jab in Knaresborough
People in Knaresborough can “grab a jab” without booking an appointment over the next few days.
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 3:02 pm
The service is for AstraZeneca and Pfizer.
First doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are only available to those aged 40 and over.
Second doses are available to those under 40, provided the first dose was the AstraZeneca vaccine.
In Knaresborough, the sessions are running at Homecare Pharmacy Vaccination Centre, (the former Lidl site), on York Road from 8am to 5pm on Thursday August 12, 18, 19, 21.