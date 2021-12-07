Covid: Walk-in booster vaccines available today only at Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Showground

Boosters are available at the Yorkshire Event Centre at Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Showground.

No appointments are needed for the vaccines which are available at the Yorkshire Event Centre for over-40s and anyone aged 16 or over with a health condition that puts them at high risk from Covid.

The centre will be open to walk-ins between 1.30pm and 4pm today (7 December).

Those eligible must have had a second dose of a vaccine at least six months ago.

It is the first time walk-in boosters have been made available in Harrogate, with people previously being sent to Pateley Bridge or outside the district to Leeds or Bradford.

Meanwhile, appointment-based vaccines are still available at several sites within the district via the NHS’s booking service.

The Yorkshire Event Centre reopened for vaccines yesterday after being used earlier this year for the initial roll-out. It is now aiming to deliver around 20,000 jabs before 22 December.

This comes after the government strengthened Covid rules in response to the newly-identified Omicron variant.

Face masks are now compulsory in shops and on public transport, and the booster programme is being expanded with the government aiming to offer third jabs to all over-18s by the end of January.

Vaccines are being offered by age groups with priority given to older adults and those in at-risk groups.