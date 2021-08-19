Covid: This is the latest number of cases recorded in every area of Harrogate district

Latest figures show the Harrogate district has a weekly infection rate of 299 cases per 100,000 people.

The figures below are based on positive test results available within the last seven days by local community area known as ‘Middle Super Output Areas,’ figures may not include test results that are still being processed.

Cases in Harrogate wards over the past 7 days:

Central Harrogate - 33

Ripon South & East - 31

Harrogate West & Pannal - 30

Knaresborough Central - 30

Harrogate East - 29

Hookstone - 29

Stray - 27

Bilton - 22

Boroughbridge & Marton-cum-Grafton - 21

Killinghall & Hampsthwaite - 21

Starbeck - 21

Ripon North & West - 20

Ouseburn, Hammerton & Tockwith - 19

Saltergate - 19

Knaresborough North - 18

Spofforth, Burn Bridge & Huby - 18

Menwith, Beckwithshaw & Denton Moor - 17

Dishforth, Baldersby & Markington - 15

Knaresborough South & Follifoot - 15

Pateley Bridge & Nidd Valley - 15

Masham, Kirkby Malzeard & North Stainley - 13

Cases in the North Yorkshire region are shown to be the highest in Ryedale with 334 cases per 100,000 people and Harrogate coming close second with 299.

Craven has the fewest cases in the region with 241 and Hambleton follows this with just 209.

It comes as a Covid patient has died at Harrogate Hospital marking the 1st death in more than four months.

The death was reported on 16th August and comes as there has been an increase in the number of Covid patients in North Yorkshire’s hospitals over the past week, with Harrogate now treating 9 patients up from 7 last week.