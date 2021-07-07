Covid rules lift welcomed

On Monday the prime minister set out plans to lift the remaining Covid restrictions in England by July 19.

This would ‘move away from legal restrictions’ and would allow people ‘to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus’.

A statement from the Conservative Wetherby Ward Members stated: “We are pleased that we are in a position where restrictions can be lifted.

“This means that schools, businesses and everyday life can move to more ‘normal’, pre-Covid ways of working and living.

“It will be lovely to see both residents and visitors to the area enjoying the beautiful towns and villages in which we live in the Ward.

“It also goes without saying that where possible, we would encourage people to shop locally and support our local business as much as possible as we move forward.”

Confirmation of the lifting of restrictions and guidance won’t happen until July 12, when the latest Covid health data will be reviewed.

But it is expected that social distancing and face coverings will be dropped and hospitality will no longer be required to provide table service only.

The councillors added: “We all have a crucial part to play in making this happen safely.

“While the wearing of masks will become voluntary, being aware of your surroundings and following the instructions are vital in this roadmap coming about.

“We still encourage everyone to go for your vaccine.”

Meanwhile restauranteur Catherine Spence, of SantAngelo told the Wetherby News: “We are delighted that restrictions are finally lifted and we can now allow our diners to socialise with friends in larger groups.