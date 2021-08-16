Covid: Harrogate infection rate still ‘plateauing’ as hospitalisations remain stable

Harrogate's weekly infection rate now stands at 266 cases per 100,000 people.

The borough's weekly rate now stands at 266 cases per 100,000 people - a level it has remained stable at over the past two weeks.

It marks a significant decrease from when the rate peaked at 533 in mid July but officials have warned the latest figure is still too high and that the wider health and social care sector is facing "exceptional" levels of demand.

Richard Flinton, chief executive of North Yorkshire County Council, said in a message to residents last week: "The Covid-19 infection rate across the county seems to have plateaued. The rate is 269 per 100,000 people, against an England average of 299.

"This is still high and pressures continue on health and social care services, so our message remains 'respect and protect'.

"Please continue to wear face coverings, practise good hand hygiene, give people space and get plenty of fresh air.

"We currently have 48 care homes with cases of Covid-19, and these remain extremely challenging times for health and social care. The level of demand for hospitals, primary care, community health services and social care is exceptional.

"But while the challenges are great, so are the opportunities and rewards. If you are interested in working in social care or health services, we would love to hear from you."

Meanwhile, the number of Covid patients at Harrogate hospital remains stable - with seven patients in beds as of last Wednesday.

The hospital also last week passed four months without reporting a coronavirus-related death.

The latest figures for vaccinations show a total of 123,660 people in the Harrogate district have now received their first vaccine dose and 109,028 people their second.

Elsewhere in North Yorkshire, Selby has the highest weekly infection rate with 300 cases per 100,000 people, while Hambleton has the lowest in the county at 192.

All the seven districts - also including Ryedale (296), Scarborough (281), Richmondshire (257) and Craven (231) - are all below the England average of 305.