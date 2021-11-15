Covid: Harrogate infection rate no longer highest in North Yorkshire as hospitalisations remain stable

Harrogate District Hospital.

The district's weekly rate per 100,000 people currently stands at 480 and has been overtaken by Selby which has seen its figure climb to 582 after an increase over the last week.

Harrogate's rate has also risen slightly and remains above the North Yorkshire and England averages of 444 and 363.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid patients at Harrogate District Hospital remains stable with 22 currently receiving treatment - a slight fall from 25 this time last week.

The hospital's Covid death toll since the pandemic began currently stands at 197 with the last death of a patient who tested within 28 days being reported on 6 November.

Almost 132,000 people in the district have now received their first vaccine dose, while more than 122,500 have had their second.

Figures for booster jabs are not yet available on a local level.

It was announced today that these third doses will now be offered to all over-40s in the UK after advice from the government scientists.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation also said 16 and 17-year-olds, initially offered only a single dose, should now receive a second.

It is hoped the move will top up protection and help limit the spread of the virus over winter which bosses at Harrogate District Hospital previously warned will be "more challenging than ever before".

Vaccines are available to book online, but there are no walk-in sites currently available in the district.

For more information go to www.northyorkshireccg.nhs.uk