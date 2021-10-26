Covid: Harrogate infection rate finally begins to fall as hospital admissions hold steady

The Harrogate district weekly infection rate currently stands at 612 cases per 100,000 people.

After reaching record levels of 740 cases per 100,000 people earlier this month, the district's weekly rate has now fallen to 612.

That figure is still high and above the England average of 483.

There was an increase in Covid patients at Harrogate hospital earlier this month, although that figure has held steady recently with 19 patients as of today.

The hospital has also reported another Covid-related death. This was reported on 22 October and takes the hospital's Covid death toll since the pandemic began up to 193.

It was announced last week that schools in the Harrogate district were being encouraged to reintroduce face masks and postpone some activities after the high case rate was linked to young people.

Latest figures show cases are still the highest among five to 19-year-olds, whilst infection levels among 40 to 49-year-olds are also high.

Speaking last week, Louise Wallace, director of public health for North Yorkshire, said: "The rate in Harrogate is higher than any of us would like it to be. No one at any age wants to catch Covid so I want to reiterate some key messages.

"Washing your hands will not only help to protect you from Covid, but also from other unpleasant things you do not want to catch this winter.

"Letting fresh air in is also hugely beneficial.

"The other big thing we can all do that makes a difference is to pop on a face covering. This is particularly important in enclosed and busy indoor areas, and on all forms of public transport.

"If you have symptoms, please isolate and book a test. It is still really important.

"And please come forward and get a vaccination. It is the best form of defence."