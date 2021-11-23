Covid: Harrogate infection rate falls below county average for first time in almost three months

Booster vaccines are now available to everyone aged over 40.

The district's weekly rate per 100,000 people currently stands at 548 - just below the North Yorkshire figure of 552. Before this, the last time Harrogate' s rate was below the county's was on 27 August.

It comes as everyone in England aged over 40 can now book their booster vaccines.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds initially offered a single dose can now also book their second after a recommendation from the government's scientific advisers who concluded it was safe and effective.

The vaccinations can be booked online, or by calling 119.

However, there are still no walk-in sites available in the Harrogate district after local health officials earlier this month said they were working to do so "as soon as possible".

As of Monday, there were 19 Covid patients being treated at Harrogate District Hospital. The last time the hospital reported a Covid death was on 18 November, with its toll since the pandemic began now standing at 198.

Meanwhile, and as Europe continues to battle a fresh wave of infections, the UK's Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the booster vaccines would help keep another surge "at bay" this winter.

Several nations in the continent have reported record-high infection rates and introduced full and partial lockdowns.

In England, infection rates are high but remain stable, although there are some big variations on a local level.

Selby has the highest infection rate in North Yorkshire at 638 cases per 100,000 people, while Craven has the lowest at 299.