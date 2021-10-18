Covid: Harrogate district infection rate climbs above 700 for first time since pandemic began

Harrogate's weekly infection rate currently stands at 722 cases per 100,000 people.

The district's weekly rate currently stands at 722 cases per 100,000 people after a steady rise in infections since mid-September.

The rate is also the 17th highest in the UK and the highest in Yorkshire.

Despite the rise in cases, deaths and hospitalisations remain lower than previous waves with 15 Covid-positive patients at Harrogate District Hospital as of today.

Patient numbers previously peaked at 67 in January.

The latest Covid-related death at the hospital was on Thursday when the hospital's toll since the pandemic began reached 192.

North Yorkshire County Council announced today that it would hold an urgent press briefing tomorrow (18 October) to discuss the latest situation.

It has been arranged in response to queries over the latest infection rate of 722 which is well above the England average of 436.