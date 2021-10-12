Covid: Harrogate district has highest infection rate in Yorkshire with almost 150 new cases each day

The Harrogate district's weekly rate per 100,000 people currently stands at 630, according to latest figures.

The rate is the 19th highest in England and well above the country's average of 366.

It equates to almost 150 new infections each day, however, hospitalisations and deaths remain stable when compared with previous waves.

As of last Tuesday, there were 13 Covid patients at Harrogate District Hospital.

Patient numbers there previously peaked at 67 in January.

The last time the hospital reported a Covid-related death was on 30 September when its toll since the pandemic began reached 189, according to NHS figures.

Harrogate's latest weekly infection rate of 630 cases per 100,000 people is another record for the district which has seen cases climb steadily since mid-September.

Prior to this period, the previous record was 534 on 18 July.

Speaking recently, Louise Wallace, director of public health for North Yorkshire, said the rise in infections in Harrogate and across the county was being "driven by school-age children".

The latest figures for Harrogate show infections are highest among five to 19-year-olds, although cases among 40 to 49-year-olds are also high.