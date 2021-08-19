Covid death reported at Harrogate hospital for first time in more than four months

Harrogate District Hospital.

According to NHS figures published yesterday, the death of one patient was reported on 16 August to bring the hospital's toll since the pandemic began up to 180.

It marks the first Covid-related death at the hospital in 129 days - after the last death prior to this was reported on 11 April.

And it comes as there has been an increase in the number of Covid patients in North Yorkshire's hospitals over the past week, with Harrogate hospital now treating nine patients - up from seven last week.

In total, there are 121 patients across the county and 23 are in intensive care.

Amanda Bloor, accountable officer for the North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group, told a meeting of the county's Local Resilience Forum yesterday that most of these patients had been hospitalised over the weekend.

She said: “Over the course of last week we did see quite a sharp decrease in the number of patients with Covid in hospital, but over the weekend we had quite a sharp rise."

Ms Bloor also urged younger people who had not taken up the offer of a vaccine to come forward.

She added: “We are seeing younger people getting Covid who do need to be admitted to hospital for treatment and they are sometimes becoming quite poorly.

“So please do not delay getting the vaccine. It is the single most important thing that you can do to protect yourself.”