Charity event with renowned BBC antiques expert for Friends of Harrogate Hospital

The star of Flog It! is to visit Harrogate to support the charity that does so much for patients at Harrogate Hospital.

By Graham Chalmers
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 4:09pm
Paul Martin, star of BBC TV's Flog It! is to visit Harrogate to support the charity that does so much for patients at Harrogate Hospital.
Popular TV antiques expert Paul Martin, famed for Flog It!, Trust me, I’m a Dealer and Paul Martin’s Handmade Revolution, will be the guest of The Friends of Harrogate Hospital on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The Friends of Harrogate Hospital is made up of a group of volunteers who carry out fundraising for the benefit of patients at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.

The charity’s aim is always to enhance the patient experience, funding equipment that could not be purchased through the NHS budget.

Over the last 50 years, the Friends have raised more than £2.7 million to buy thousands of pieces of extra equipment for Harrogate Hospital.

Detailed plans for Paul Martin's visit will be announced soon.

More information on the charity is available at www.hhcc.co.uk/fundraising-groups/friends-of-harrogate-hospital/

