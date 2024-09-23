Chancellor of the Exchequer visits the Leeds Lung Health Check

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves MP, has commended the success of one of the largest lung screening studies in the UK during a visit to Pudsey in Leeds.

Funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, in partnership with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and University of Leeds, the Leeds Lung Health Check offers people who are at a higher risk of lung cancer the opportunity to be scanned for early signs of the disease.

During the visit, the Chancellor was given a guided tour of the mobile screening unit which travels to supermarkets and shopping centres to provide local residents with a convenient venue for life-saving check-ups.

Since the trial began in 2018, more than 8,800 people have been screened and 400 lung cancers detected, with the majority found at an early stage.

The Chancellor heard about the importance of bringing screening into the community and making it as accessible as possible, so more cancers can be detected at an earlier stage when they are often easier to treat.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, The Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP, said: "I really valued the opportunity to meet the team behind the Leeds Lung Health Check and hear first-hand about the impact it has been making in my constituency and across Leeds."

The Chancellor spoke with constituent, Susan Cartwright, who was diagnosed with lung cancer after she attended her lung screening appointment, despite not having any symptoms. Following her diagnosis in April 2021, Susan received treatment. She has been cancer-free since December 2021.

Susan said: “Leeds Lung Health Check has quite literally saved my life. If I hadn’t been invited to attend my lung screening appointment, who knows where I would be today. I’m really pleased to hear that the programme is being taken over by the NHS, so more people can get screened and can get treated as early as possible if they are found to have cancer.”

The Leeds Lung Health Check also provided key research data to the UK National Screening Council which is helping to drive forward plans for a national lung screening programme by 2029.

Sarah Kehoe, Deputy Chief Nurse at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said:“This programme demonstrates how community-based screening can detect cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages and also support important public health initiatives such as smoking cessation. The Chancellor’s visit allowed us to showcase the positive effects of ongoing investment in life-saving efforts that offer genuine hope for our patients and communities and help reduce health inequalities.”

The integration of an accessible smoking cessation service within a lung screening programme was also discussed as an effective way to support NHS efforts to increase the number of people getting help to quit smoking.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research said:“The Leeds Lung Health Check provides evidence that lung screening works and can also help people to quit smoking when an opt-out, integrated smoking cessation service is offered alongside.

“Proper funding of screening is vital to improving cancer outcomes and survival rates. The charity was pleased to be able to show the Chancellor first-hand the genuine, positive impact that these pioneering initiatives have on her constituents and beyond.”

To find out more about life-saving screening programmes that Yorkshire Cancer Research funds, visit: https://www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/improving-cancer-survival/screening