Chance to celebrate NHS as Harrogate Proms gears up for big hospital fundraiser with world-renowned soprano and more

Three years ago, Harrogate music lovers were looking forward to this special showcase concert for Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity.

But, like much else, but, the show had to be postponed because of the national Covid pandemic restrictions.

The much-missed event will now take place on Saturday, June 24 at the Harrogate Convention Centre.

The evening will be compered by BBC broadcaster and radio presenter, Liz Green and the concert will be conducted by Bryan Western of Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and David Lawrence of Harrogate Choral Society.

All proceeds from the event will be donated directly to the Harrogate Hospital charity to help make life-changing differences to patients and their families.

Sammy Lambert, Business Development, Charity and Volunteer Manager for HHCC, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate all that is great with the NHS and for us to thank the public for their support through these recent difficult times.

"We are delighted that we are finally able to present this wonderful showcase, which promises to be the musical event of the year.

"We are looking forward to having a full auditorium, with the obligatory hooters and flag waving of a traditional Proms event.”

Organised by Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC), in partnership with the Harrogate Choral Society (HCS) and the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra (HSO), The Harrogate Proms will feature a performance by world-renowned soprano soloist, Sarah Fox.

The talented singer previously performed in the BBC Proms and is a regular performer locally and on BBC Radio 2.

In addition, a specially-formed choir Voices for Harrogate will be performing operatic and traditional Proms favourites accompanied by the HSO.

Voices for Harrogate, which currently comprises almost 300 singers, is looking for new singers to join, particularly any tenors or basses, ahead of rehearsals which start after Easter.

Budding performers should email [email protected]

Tickets are on sale in person at the Harrogate Theatre Box Office, by calling 01423 502116 or visiting www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/the-harrogate-proms