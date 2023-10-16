Celebrity stars come to Knaresborough for 'magical' event tackling issues facing women in midlife and beyond

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Talented actor and writer Gaynor Faye was taking part in an event at Goldsborough Hall to address issues facing women in midlife and beyond.

During the day Faye, who recently appeared in Channel 5’s whodunnit drama The Inheritance, spoke for the first time publicly about her life after the sudden death of her mother – actress, scriptwriter, producer and director Kay Mellor.

She talked about how the loss of Kay, who founded the Leeds based Production company Rollem, affected her family and her determination to continue the legacy.

Flashback - Actor Gaynor Faye, right, pictured with her late mother Kay Mellor, the award-winning actress, scriptwriter, producer and director. (Picture Tony Johnson)

Gaynor also shared her plans to take the successful series The Syndicate, about a group of lottery winners, on a stage tour next year - making her directorial debut on the tour.

Called “Find Your Midlife Magic”, last week’s event was the brainchild of four incredible Yorkshire-based women – TV presenter Christine Talbot, model and body image guru Rachel Peru, model and fashion events producer Bernadette Gledhill and TV personality Annie Stirk.

Boasting a selection of guests addressing the issues – plus makeovers and more - the event also featured motivational speaker Lisa Clifford, campaigner Manraj Sanghera who spoke about how grief over her son’s death made her change direction in her life, and broadcaster and writer Dr Jane Gilbert who answered the audience’s health queries.

The event at Goldsborough Hall also raised £1,420 from a raffle for the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other health conditions.

Christine Talbot said:” We can’t thank everyone enough for their support in making this such a wonderful, empowering, and inspiring day.”

Co-organiser Bernadette Gledhill said: "The day felt magical from the moment we stepped into the room.

"What an incredible day of friendship, inspiration and love shared by our speakers and guests.

"It is a day I will always remember.”