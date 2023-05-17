News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal

Celebrating 20th anniversary of scheme that’s enabled 1,500 older people to remain living independently in North Yorks

A successful scheme that has helped hundreds of people to remain living independently in their communities across North Yorkshire - including Harrogate and Scarborough - is marking its landmark 20th anniversary.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 17th May 2023, 12:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 13:09 BST

The Extra Care programme was first launched in North Yorkshire in 2003 and there are now 28 housing schemes, with properties for rent and to buy, across the county.

In total, 1,500 older and disabled people have benefited from the Extra Care project in the last two decades allowing them to remain living in the places they know and love.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Current sites include villages such as Bainbridge and Castleton as well as towns including Harrogate, Scarborough, Selby and Skipton.

Happy 20th anniversary - North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Coun Michael Harrison, left, and the corporate director for health and adult services, Richard Webb, with staff and residents at North Yorkshire’s first Extra Care site, The Orchards, in Brompton, near Northallerton.Happy 20th anniversary - North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Coun Michael Harrison, left, and the corporate director for health and adult services, Richard Webb, with staff and residents at North Yorkshire’s first Extra Care site, The Orchards, in Brompton, near Northallerton.
Happy 20th anniversary - North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Coun Michael Harrison, left, and the corporate director for health and adult services, Richard Webb, with staff and residents at North Yorkshire’s first Extra Care site, The Orchards, in Brompton, near Northallerton.
Most Popular

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Coun Michael Harrison, and the authority’s corporate director for health and adult services, Richard Webb, joined residents and staff at the county’s first Extra Care site, The Orchards, in Brompton, near Northallerton on Monday for its 20th anniversary.

Speaking afterwards, Coun Harrison said: “This type of housing is at the heart of our support for older and disabled residents, as well as having a wider impact in making our towns and villages good places in which to live and work.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A total of £9 million has been invested in Extra Care facilities in North Yorkshire in the past few years.

Twenty years ago, the original plan was for 20 sites opened by 2025 and that figure is now expected to be as high as 30 schemes.

Accommodation varies from site to site, offering homes for outright purchase, shared ownership or rent, in different combinations.

In general, one and two-bedroomed bungalows are available.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Extra Care’s success has been due to a partnership between local government, the Government’s Homes England agency, which is responsible for housing investment, and local housing associations and developers.

North Yorkshire Council is now looking to work with housing association partners to plan and build new Extra Care schemes.

The Orchards in Brompton provides a combination of apartments and bungalows, with a range of support services and other amenities for residents and is managed by Broadacres Housing Association.

Related topics:North YorkshireScarboroughMichael HarrisonHarrogateRichard WebbNorthallertonGovernment