Care home extension officially opened

Crystal Court Care Home part of Rosedale Care Homesnote-0welcomed Andrew Jones ,MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, to officially open the extension to their property in Pannal.

The extension gives an additional eight en-suite bedrooms, lounge, sun room assisted bathroom and staff room, offering care for both dementia and residential service users.

Jayne Clark, Managing Director of Rosedale Care, commented: “We are delighted to open this addition to Crystal Court and are looking forward to welcoming new residents. The quality and standard of finish is something we are very proud of and is in keeping with the rest of the home “.

Andrew Jones MP added: “I was delighted to visit Crystal Court and have been super impressed by the quality of the facilities and the knowledge and dedication of the team. The extension is not only in keeping with the rest of the building but is also very sympathetic to the locality.

Andrew Jones with Jayne Clark at the official opening

"It is something that Rosedale Care can be proud of and I wish them all the success for the future.”

Pannal Care Home is located in the centre of the beautiful village of Pannal, on the edge of Harrogate. It is surrounded by countryside and has beautiful gardens and a courtyard in the centre of the home, for all residents and visitors to the home to enjoy.

Rosedale Care Homes is a care group provider comprising 12 care homes operating across Yorkshire ,East Ridings and Nottinghamshire . The group employs over 700 staff and cares for over 600 people