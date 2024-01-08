Brilliant new support from Harrogate NHS for patients with 'fastest growing neurological condition in the world'

Harrogate NHS is to offer people affected by Parkinson’s help at a new free event supported by group in the town who do such brilliant work.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place at the Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate next week, the fantastic Parkinson's team at Harrogate & District hospital are to highlight all the services and support available to people with the condition.

The fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK, Parkinson's is incurable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free forum on Wednesday, January 17 is supported by the Parkinson’s UK Harrogate branch which is a brilliant source of support and friendship for people living with Parkinson's, offering monthly meetings and all kinds of activities to help people feel less isolated by their condition.

Parkinson’s UK’s Chief Executive Caroline Rassell will be speaking at the free support event in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Approximately 153,000 people in the UK are currently living with Parkinson’s, including 12,000 in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

Taking part will be consultant Dr Ipshita Scarrott will give a research update and attendees can access demonstrations and a range of activities.

Parkinson’s UK’s Chief Executive Caroline Rassell will be speaking at the event, updating guests on the charity’s latest work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Branch members will also be on hand to offer friendly advice and guidance.

“It can be a huge shock to get a Parkinson’s diagnosis,” said Caroline Rassell.

“Adapting to life with the condition is often hard for the person affected and their loved ones, too.

"We know that accessing the right information and advice and meeting others with shared experiences can make all the difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m delighted to attend this Harrogate forum, to meet the local Parkinson’s community and the fantastic teams supporting them.”

Dr Rosaria Buccoliero, Consultant Neurologist at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are all united towards a common goal – providing excellent quality of care to our patients.”

To book a free place at the event, email John Sheepy at [email protected], call him at 07811 126534 or call Christine Taylor on 07786 008238.

There are 365 Parkinson's branches in the UK run by volunteers and trained and supported by Parkinson’s staff.