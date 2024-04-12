Black-tie charity event at Harrogate school in honour of remarkable former pupil who is in 'town's DNA'
Disability Action Yorkshire – soon to open new accessible accommodation in Harrogate allowing people with disabilities to live independently – will benefit from the black-tie event at Ashville College in Harrogate in honour of former pupil and trustee David Simister.
Tables at the special evening arranged by the Ashvillian Society on Saturday, June 29, are now available to book in advance.
After completing his education at Harrogate’s Ashville College, David went on to become an award-winning journalist with the Harrogate Advertiser and Yorkshire Post and then head of media relations for Yorkshire Water.
Later in life - while still representing the Harrogate community as a district and county councillor - he founded his own public relations company with business partner and fellow Ashvillian Richard Chew.
A former president of the Ashvillian Society himself, David also later became chief executive of Harrogate Chamber of Commerce, a trustee with Harrogate Town, and a promoter of the Harrogate International Festivals and of BID Harrogate.
David was also a regular attender at numerous community events, also supporting local charity causes through his regional and local roles in Freemasonry.
However, in March 2023, David survived a life-changing stroke and has been unable to return to work since.
The black-tie dinner will therefore honour and celebrate his achievements and raise money for a cause now able to make a direct difference to his own life and to others from the area living with disabilities.
Partner at Different PR, Richard Chew, said David’s illness was a significant blow, not just for family and friends but also for the company he founded almost two decades ago and the whole of the Harrogate community.
“I really can’t think of anyone else so entwined in the town’s DNA so his absence leaves a huge hole so many of us have struggled to fill,” he said.
“It seems so cruel that something like this should happen to someone so larger-than-life, so vibrant and so committed but, as you would expect, David himself does his best to remain as resilient, upbeat and positive as ever.”
Head of Ashville College, Rhiannon Wilkinson, said the school is honoured to be hosting the event, also to include live entertainment with the school grounds David knows so well as a backdrop.
“The Harrogate community’s presence and support would mean the world to us, to David’s family and friends and to all those who have worked with him in whatever capacity – whether they’re clients or colleagues.
“However, naturally, we hope the ‘Dinner For David’ will also do him proud by raising as much money as possible for a cause so close to his heart.”
The evening will begin at 7pm.
Tickets are priced at £60 per person and can be booked in advance by clicking on the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dinner-for-david-charity-event-in-aid-of-disability-action-yorkshire-tickets-858751497847?aff=oddtdtcreator&mc_cid=441db8fb41&mc_eid=c63412dc37
