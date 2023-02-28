BBC TV’s Mr Flog It! coming to Harrogate for special charity event for town's hospital
TV’s Mr Flog It! is to come to Harrogate for a special charity event for Harrogate Hospital.
Paul Martin, famed for BBC TV's Flog It!, Trust me, I’m a Dealer and Paul Martin’s Handmade Revolution, will be the star guest of a fundraising event by The Friends of Harrogate Hospital.
Martin is regularly watched by a huge band of followers, who are now looking forward to his new programme, Channel 5’s The Great Auction Showdown series which starts soon.
Taking place at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate on Thursday, March 23, An Afternoon with Paul Martin will see the popular TV antiques expert entertain with tales from years in front of the cameras, anecdotes and special surprises for the audience.
There will also be the chance for audience members to have their treasured possession valued.
If you would like Paul Martin to value one of your treasured possessions, be it something quirky, historical or exciting, you are asked to bring it along to the Old Swan Hotel between 11am and 1pm for a donation of £5 minimum.
The event is being organised by the Friends of Harrogate Hospital in partnership with locally based Dementia Forward.
This event is kindly sponsored by Hospital & Medical Care Association (HMCA).
Tickets are available from Harrogate Theatre Box Office, call 01423 502116 or book online at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk
The Friends of Harrogate Hospital is a group of volunteers who carry out fundraising for the benefit of patients at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.