BBC Look North presenter Keeley Donovan confirms she has suffered a miscarriage in poignant post about baby loss

The broadcaster had taken a leave of absence from her studio role as she was experiencing severe morning sickness, but at her 12-week scan doctors told her that she had lost the baby.

She and her husband, radio presenter Johnny I’Anson, had their first child, daughter Scout, in July 2020.

In a post on her Instagram account, Keeley said: “I returned to work last week but you might not have seen me around for a while, the truth is I’ve been off with horrid morning sickness. Unfortunately the day before our 12 week scan I started to show signs of a miscarriage. At the scan there was no heartbeat. A few days later I ended up back in hospital because of heavy blood loss. It’s been a sad and worrying time.

Keeley Donovan

“It’s awful to think that so many people go through this but I have found comfort in knowing that miscarriages aren’t uncommon. Talking to other women/friends who’ve been through a similar experience has really helped.

“It still feels like a subject that lots of us don’t know enough about. I had no idea, for example, about how traumatic the physical side of a miscarriage can be.

“One of the many emotions I’ve felt is shame. I can’t help wondering if this is one of the reasons it’s not more widely talked about.

“So I’m just posting this as one more person adding to the dialogue. Maybe it will help someone in a tiny way to know they aren’t alone in their experience.

“I also post lots of positive things about my life on here and wanted to be genuine, because sometimes life can be a bit rubbish too.

“If you have had a miscarriage and would like advice or feel you need to speak to someone (charities) Tommy’s and Cradle are helpful.

“Thank you to our friends, family and colleagues who have been so kind to us over the past few weeks.”